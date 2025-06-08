Welcome to our new website!
Marlins starter Ryan Weathers pitches 3 innings after getting hit in the head by catcher's throw

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins starter Ryan Weathers pitched three innings after he was struck in the head by catcher Nick Fortes’ throw to second base following the final warmup pitch before the bottom of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Fortes’ throw hit Weathers on the top of his head and knocked his cap off. Weathers reached for his head as he fell to the mound. He was face down when athletic trainers rushed to tend to him.

Weathers, the son of longtime reliever David Weathers, needed only eight pitches to get out of the first inning. He was taken out after the third for what the Rays called “precautionary reasons.” He threw 57 pitches and gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits and a walk. The team said he would undergo further evaluation.

The Marlins won 11-10 in 10 innings.

