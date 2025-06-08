Mbappé steers France to 2-0 win over Germany in Nations League

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 7:14 pm

MUNICH (AP) — Kylian Mbappé led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other as France defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurélien Tchouaméni set up club teammate Mbappé to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbappé set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.

France coach Didier Deschamps had made his lack of enthusiasm for the game clear the day before, noting his team had little to gain from playing it, and it was apparent which side was more motivated in front of the Stuttgart fans.

Germany missed a host of chances then had Deniz Undav’s equalizer ruled out for a foul by Niclas Füllkrug in the buildup. France was without injured Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé.

Both sides were forced to play for the consolation prize after losing their semifinals. Germany lost 2-1 to Portugal on Wednesday before France lost 5-4 to European champion Spain on Thursday. Spain was playing Portugal later in Munich.

