Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez placed on paternity list

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 6:22 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was placed on the paternity list Tuesday before New York opened a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Luis Torrens was set to start in place of Alvarez, who is batting .255 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and a .676 OPS in 29 games. He was activated April 25 after beginning the season on the injured list with a hamate fracture in his left hand.

The 23-year-old Alvarez is coming off one of his best games of the year Sunday at Coors Field, where he went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a 450-foot homer to straightaway center field in a 13-5 victory over the major league-worst Colorado Rockies.

Third-string catcher Hayden Senger was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Alvarez's roster spot. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez was still at the hospital Tuesday afternoon waiting for the birth of his child, so the team wasn't sure when he'll return to the lineup.

New York also added right-hander Justin Garza to the bullpen after selecting his contract Monday from Syracuse.

Garza was acquired Saturday from the San Francisco Giants for cash. He was looking to make his first major league appearance since July 2023 with Boston against the Mets.

The 5-foot-10 Garza was 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA and six saves in 19 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento this season. He struck out 20 and walked six in 17 2/3 innings.

“Good arm, throws strikes,” Mendoza said. “Mid-to-upper 90s (mph) fastball. He's got a cutter. Competes. So, I'm interested to watch him pitch.”

Left-hander Brandon Waddell was optioned to Syracuse after Sunday's game.

New York also signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A.

A strong defender, Jankowski had a .575 OPS in 21 games combined with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays this season. He played 43 games for the Mets in 2022.

New York began the day with the best record in the National League at 42-24.

