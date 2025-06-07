Milam, Pearson hit grand slams in LSU's 16-9 victory over West Virginia in super regional opener

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 6:19 pm

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Steven Milam and Josh Pearson both hit grand slams, Derek Curiel drove in five runs, and LSU rolled over West Virginia 16-9 on Saturday in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Milam’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run fifth inning and Pearson’s slam capped a six-run sixth that gave the Tigers a 16-5 lead.

Curiel had a three-run home run off starter Griffin Kirn (5-3) in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

LSU's 16 runs came on only eight hits but the Tigers took advantage of eight walks and one West Virginia error.

The Mountaineers got two-run home runs from Gavin Kelly in the seventh and Kyle West in the ninth.

LSU starter Kade Anderson (10-1) got the win although he allowed seven runs, six earned, in seven innings.

Game 2 is Sunday. LSU (47-15) is one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

LSU has 19 previous appearances in the College World Series with seven championships.

West Virginia (44-15) lost to North Carolina last year in the Mountaineers' first super regional appearance. ___

