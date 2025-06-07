Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Milam, Pearson hit grand slams in LSU's 16-9 victory over West Virginia in super regional opener

Posted

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Steven Milam and Josh Pearson both hit grand slams, Derek Curiel drove in five runs, and LSU rolled over West Virginia 16-9 on Saturday in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Milam’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run fifth inning and Pearson’s slam capped a six-run sixth that gave the Tigers a 16-5 lead.

Curiel had a three-run home run off starter Griffin Kirn (5-3) in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

LSU's 16 runs came on only eight hits but the Tigers took advantage of eight walks and one West Virginia error.

The Mountaineers got two-run home runs from Gavin Kelly in the seventh and Kyle West in the ninth.

LSU starter Kade Anderson (10-1) got the win although he allowed seven runs, six earned, in seven innings.

Game 2 is Sunday. LSU (47-15) is one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

LSU has 19 previous appearances in the College World Series with seven championships.

West Virginia (44-15) lost to North Carolina last year in the Mountaineers' first super regional appearance. ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Other items that may interest you

OKC's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enter …

Panthers can clinch a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup …

UConn greats Rebecca Lobo and Jen Rizzotti reunite to …

One Stanley Cup ring hasn't changed Paul Maurice, who …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions