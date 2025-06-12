Mina Brooks-Schmidt Presents Concert Tonight

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:56 pm

A vocal concert “Mina Keeps Singing,” featuring Mina Brooks-Schmidt, will be performed 7 p.m. tonight at Odess Theater on the SJ Campus.

Born and raised in Sitka, Brooks-Schmidt just completed her junior year of vocal performance studies at Carnegie Mellon University and is back home to bring Sitkans a new complement of art songs and arias spanning three centuries.

“Most of these songs are from my junior recital, so it’s all repertoire that is new to me this year,” said the 2022 Sitka High graduate. “There’s some serious stuff, light stuff, some that are just beautiful melodies or musically interesting.”

Her pieces will be performed in English, German, Italian and French. The arias are from “La sonnambula,” by Bellini; and “Alcina,” by Handel. The art songs are from a variety of composers, including Brahms, Schubert and Debussy. Translations of the songs will be available at the concert.

Performing with her will be pianist Susan Reed of Anchorage and Sitka, and special guest violinist, Sophie DeLong.

“I’ve known Susan forever and she’s the best teammate up there, and a great musician,” Brooks-Schmidt said. DeLong studies music at the Oberlin College and Conservatory.

The concert is free with donations accepted to help send Brooks-Schmidt to study and perform in Sicily later this summer.

Brooks-Schmidt studies under Maria Spacagna at Carnegie Mellon, and before that she was a student of voice teacher Rhiannon Guevin for about seven years. Brooks-Schmidt is the daughter of Jeanine Brooks and Roger Schmidt, and attended Sitka Fine Arts Camp from the time she was 5.

"Mina has always been a joy to work with," Guevin said. "It has been really fun to watch her voice and musicianship continue to grow and flourish."

While in middle school and high school, she participated in musical theater camp productions in Sitka, and sang at the annual Holiday Brass concert. At college she performed in the full productions of “Alcina” and Conrad Susa’s “Transformations.”

“I’m just excited to share all these pieces,” Brooks-Schmidt said today, taking a quick break from her role as SFAC’s head elementary counselor. “I love every one of them.”