Myanmar Schools Persist Amid Sounds of War

EDITOR's NOTE: Mark Gorman is a Sitka resident who is away for long periods to work in humanitarian relief in areas of the world unstabilized by war.

By Mark Gorman

PHROP PHRA, Thailand, June 9, 2025 -- It is a misty, muggy, monsoon morning. I’m sitting with Peacefully Thomas in a small, covered alcove outside his stilted house. Across the narrow lane, a dozen barefoot boys are playing a fast-paced game of soccer on a red dirt field.

Peacefully is Karen, an ethnic group from Myanmar. He fled with his parents as a child and was raised in one of the many refugee camps that have dotted the Thai-Myanmar border for over 40 years. The Karen have been in battle with Myanmar’s central government since 1949, in what is often called the longest- running civil war in modern history.

In addition to being an ordained minister, Peacefully is the president of the Thoo Mweh Khee Migrant Learning Center (TMK). He founded the school in 2003 in the open space beneath his house, starting with just a few dozen Karen children. As we talk, he shares that registration for the current semester, just completed today, has surged to 3,000 students, up from 2,000 when I last visited in October.

“They’re being sent by their families to get away from the fighting,” he says. As he speaks, a loud, bone- rattling explosion shakes the air.

“They’ve started again,” Peacefully says quietly. “The KNLA (Karen National Liberation Army) is trying to destroy a Myanmar Army base just across the river.” He predicts the fighting will be intense throughout the day.

I’m here to help implement a five-year strategic plan I developed for TMK at the end of 2024. A new hai

administrator has been brought on to help support the school’s stretched 152 teaching and administrative staff, many of whom are former students. His task is monumental.

I leave Peacefully’s home and walk through the campus. Nestled in steep hills, it has the feel of a shantytown, one filled with polite, uniformed students of all ages. Around 600 students live on the campus in barrack-like dormitories, many built from bamboo with sheet metal roofs. Each cluster is served by a block of latrines and shared wells.

Surrounding the campus are a collection of small rooms and simple single-story dormitories that students rent. This is where I meet Aung San Tun, 18, and Saw Thi Ha Aung, 15. They have just arrived from Myanmar and hope to gain entrance to the school. When I ask why they have come, Aung San responds in his limited English. Pantomiming with his hands, he says, “because of the boom, boom, boom!”. The two pay $30 a month for the simple bamboo dwelling in a row of many. It has electricity, access to water, and a shared outdoor latrine.

By the time I reach my office, the sound of war has escalated. Gunfire crackles and mortars thump. The campus overlooks the Moei River, which marks the Thai-Myanmar border. The fighting is happening less than two miles away, yet it feels closer.

I am surprised by the calm. Hundreds of students move through the grounds, seemingly unfazed. That changes when the sound of a jet pierces the air. A moment later, a series of deafening explosions rips across the hills. Everyone stops and turns toward the Taw Nor Mountain Range, where many students’ villages lie. I see girls reach for each other’s hands. The boys remain still, trying to act unbothered.

The school motto echoes in my mind: “I will be good. I will be kind. I will be a peacemaker.” The fighting doesn’t let up until evening. That night, I see Thai military trucks transporting wounded soldiers to the local hospital. Reports say Myanmar military aircraft bombed rebel-held areas, targeting a KNLA base. The KNLA claim it has overrun a key Myanmar Army post. The attack has triggered another humanitarian ripple, nearly 400 civilians, including women and children, fled the area and sought shelter in Thai-run temples and relief centers near TMK. Like the two boys I have just met, more will come.

In addition to the pressures that the ongoing border conflict is putting on TMK, the abrupt withdrawal of USAID funding along the Thai–Myanmar border has had a severe impact. Dozens of clinics and health posts serving displaced Karen communities were forced to shut down overnight. Thousands of refugees and migrants have lost access to clean water, sanitation, and food support. The resulting humanitarian vacuum has increased hardships for this vulnerable population, strained local Thai resources, and left organizations like TMK to take on even more.

The next day brings a welcomed stillness to the campus. The fighting has stopped. It is Friday, when students wear their national dress. The vibrant colors are striking. Boys wear colorful sleeveless shirts with simple embroidery and colorful tassels. The girls put them to shame, dressed in elaborately woven, ankle-length, short-sleeved tunics adorned with traditional Karen patterns.

Later, I attend a service in the school’s open-air auditorium. About 50% of the TMK students are Christian, 40% Buddhist, and 10% Muslim. More than 2,000 students and community members fill the benches. The Karen are renowned for their choral singing. Though sung entirely in Karen, the music’s emotional force transcends language. It speaks of generations who have endured displacement and strife with grace and courage.

The t-shirt worn by the man in front of me sums up the spirit of these people. On the back it reads: “Love each other. Unite and work for freedom, justice and peace. Forgive and don’t hate each other. Pray with faith, act with courage, never surrender.”