Nationals reinstate outfielder Jacob Young from the 10-day IL

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 5:39 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Jacob Young from the 10-day injured list on Friday and optioned outfielder Daylen Lile to Triple-A Rochester.

Young, 25, missed 14 games with a left shoulder sprain. He appeared in three rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg, going, 3 for 11 with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored.

Young is hitting .227 with six RBIs and five stolen bases in 41 games with the Nationals this season. He was in the starting lineup for the team's series opener against Texas.

Lile, 22, hit .194 (6 for 31) with two RBIs in 11 games during his first major league stint, making his debut on May 23.

