New Advisories Listed for PST

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

Advisories have been issued for Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research sites that have been found to have paralytic shellfish with toxin levels above the FDA regulatory limit of 80 µg/100 g.

The latest beaches having tested above the limit by SEATOR are: Eastern Channel, rock scallop (viscera), tested May 30; Nakwasina Passage, butter clam, tested May 29; Old Sitka Rocks, rock scallop (viscera), May 27; Silver Bay, rock scallop, tested May 26; Starrigavan North, all species, tested May 20; and Deep Inlet, rock scallop, tested May 12.

PSTs cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. Consuming wild shellfish from these sites may result in an increased risk of poisoning.