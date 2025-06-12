Welcome to our new website!
New Advisories Listed for PST

Advisories have been issued for Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research sites that have been found to have paralytic shellfish with toxin levels above the FDA regulatory limit of 80 µg/100 g.

The latest beaches having tested above the limit by SEATOR are: Eastern Channel, rock scallop (viscera), tested May 30; Nakwasina Passage, butter clam, tested May 29; Old Sitka Rocks, rock scallop (viscera), May 27; Silver Bay, rock scallop, tested May 26; Starrigavan North, all species, tested May 20; and Deep Inlet, rock scallop, tested May 12. 

PSTs cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. Consuming wild shellfish from these sites may result in an increased risk of poisoning.

