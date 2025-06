Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Baby Boy Hungerford

Callan Bradley Hungerford was born 6:18 p.m. May 29, 2025, at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka.

At birth, the infant weighed 6.5 pounds and was 20 inches long.

Parents are Christian Hungerford and Michelle Bradley of Sitka. Both work at SEARHC.

Grandparents are Allan and Zeny of Sitka and Eric and Annie of Oregon.

This is the couple’s first child.