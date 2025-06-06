New York legislators vote to preserve media access to encrypted police radio communications

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 11:28 am

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers have passed a bill to preserve media access to police radio feeds as law enforcement agencies increasingly encrypt their communications.

The proposal, which was approved Thursday, would require police departments to grant journalists and emergency services organizations access to their encrypted radio communications.

The bill allows for exemptions of information deemed “sensitive." The state will need to come up with exact rules on how access will work under the proposal.

The measure is a victory for media organizations whose reporters and photographers often tune in to police radio chatter and then zip over to crime scenes or other big happenings in search of stories.

“Preserving access to police radio is critical for a free press and to preserve the freedoms and protections afforded by the public availability of this information,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, a Democrat sponsor of the legislation.

The New York Police Department said encrypting radio feeds is meant to protect officers and victims.

“Encrypting police radio communications is necessary for both the safety of law enforcement, as well as to protect the privacy interests of victims and witnesses,” the department said in a written statement. “Requiring the NYPD to provide real-time access could jeopardize officer safety and victim privacy.”

The proposal now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Her office said she would review the bill.