Ngidi beats Paterson to South Africa's third seamer spot in WTC Final

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8:19 am

LONDON (AP) — Lungi Ngidi's experience gave him the edge over Dane Paterson as South Africa's third seamer for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Ngidi hasn't played a test since August but 19 tests and 55 wickets, including Joe Root's at Lord's in 2022, put him in the pacers lineup with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen when the team was named on Tuesday, a day before the final.

Paterson, more deceptive than fast, earned five-fors in his last two tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in December and played at Lord's three times in the last two months for Middlesex in the English County Championship second division but that wasn't enough.

“Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season,” captain Temba Bavuma said.

“But it was more from a tactical point of view. Probably a little bit more pace from Lungi, guess he's a bit taller as well (1.93 meters to 1.75). Lungi also has a better record, not taking away anything from Patto. But I think he (Ngidi) will complement that bowling attack a little more. We have a guy like (Wiaan) Mulder, who can give us something similar like Patto.”

Mulder was chosen to bat at No. 3 ahead of Tony de Zorzi, who has more runs but hasn't bowled in a test. Mulder's medium pace has taken 30 wickets in 18 matches.

“It's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best,” Bavuma said of Mulder. “He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but I think he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him. We just want him to play his game.”

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

