Niemann wins LIV Golf Virginia for 4th victory in the Saudi-funded tour's first 8 events of the year

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 8:58 pm

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joaquin Niemann of Chile won LIV Golf Virginia on Sunday for his fourth victory in the Saudi-funded tour's first eight events of the season, closing with an 8-under 63 to beat Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri by a stroke.

Niemann broke out of a logjam at the top with birdies on Nos. 14-17 and parred the par-4 18th to finish at 15-under 198 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The 26-year-old Niemann also won this year in Australia, Singapore and Mexico. He has six career LIV victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.

“Pretty cool to be in this place, in this position right now,” Niemann said. “I’m pretty thankful.”

McDowell shot 66, and second-round leader Lahiri had a 68.

Bryson DeChambeau, preparing for his U.S. Open title defense at Oakmont, had a 65 to tie for fourth with Phil Mickelson (65) and Bubba Watson (67) at 13 under.

Jon Rahm was 10 under after a 68.

DeChambeau and Lahiri led the Crushers to their second straight team title and record eighth overall, with Paul Casey and Charles Howell III completing the lineup.

“We’re a beast of a team,” DeChambeau said,

Mickelson holed a backward chip off a steep slope in heavy greenside rough for a birdie late in his round.

“One of my better ones,” Mickelson said.

DeChambeau added: “Vintage Phil. Got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf