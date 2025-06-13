‘No Kings’ and Elks Plan Saturday Events

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

It'll be Flag Day and then some for Sitkans Saturday, as the day coincides this year with the the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade and Festival at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Washington military parade is President Trump's idea, and has drawn criticism because of its estimated $25-$45 million cost at a time of budget deficits and cutbacks in government programs, and also its timing, on Trump's 79th birthday.

Sitkans for Peace and Democracy has organized a “No Kings” demonstration, march and street theater event beginning at noon Saturday at the roundabout.

It will be one of roughly 2,000 No Kings events across the U.S., including about 18 in Alaska.

Pat Kehoe, an organizer of the local protest, said today that “I think we need to have a counter to that (military parade) where we share the power of people, the power of individuals banding together” to say “no kings, no authoritarian administration.”

Kehoe said she hopes “that through protests that are marches, some street theater that we are able to reach a larger audience and make younger people aware of their voices.”

Also at noon on Saturday, Sitka Elks Lodge #1662 is hosting a Flag Day parade down Lincoln Street “honoring the flag of our nation.” Memebers will carry the lodge's large Garrison Flag. The event will culminate in “a time-honored Flag Day ceremony at the Pioneers Home front lawn,” states the Elks announcement.

Jon Shennett, an organizer of the Elks event, said today that the Elks Lodge was the first fraternal organization to celebrate Flag Day, beginning in 1907.

The day gained national recognition when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 a day of celebration in 1916. President Harry S. Truman, an Elks member from Missouri, signed the national observance into law in 1949.

Today, the Elks are “the only fraternal organization in the country that requires observance of Flag Day,” which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1977, Shennett said.

At the Pioneers Home, Elks members will read a declaration written by the Elks Grand Lodge in Chicago explaining the meaning of Elks’ flags on display.

Vince Winter, commander of American Legion Post 13, said today that the Sitka American Legion Post 13 had planned to participate in the parade, but is “pulling out” to ensure that the organization remains “nonpolitical.”

Winter said members of the Legion, a U.S. Veterans association, may put together a different gathering for Flag Day. It will be up to individual Legion members to decide whether to attend the Elks’ Flag Day parade, but it’s a “civilian thing only.”

“I said, ‘wear any hat you want other than Legion headgear,’” Winter said.

“It’s a person’s right to bring a Trump flag or a Hillary Clinton flag or whatever they want to bring, but that turns it into a political thing, and we are not attached to that," Winter said.

Shennett said the Elks is not a political organization. “We have zero political affiliations at all,” he said. “We help the community, we help veterans, we help kids.”

Kehoe said the Peace and Democracy organizers are aware of the Elks event on Saturday, and “want to be really respectful of that, and say this is not in any way a counter protest to that. "

“We stand with the people who share the respect for democracy that we want to maintain,” Kehoe said.

The No Kings event “derived from the protests that the Sitka peace and justice group has been holding at the roundabout” most Saturdays, which have shown how “when people demonstrate, when people are out protesting, that it validates other peoples’ feelings that something needs to be done, that we are the ones that have to do it.”

“Everyone is welcome, but we do want to ensure that it is nonviolent, this is a peaceful, non-confrontational rally,” Kehoe said.

The No Kings event will begin at noon at the roundabout, where people will carry signs and flags. At about 12:30, participants will march down the sidewalk along Lake Street and cross to the Crescent Harbor shelter, she said.

At the net shed, a Sitka performer will play "King George" to a tape of a musical piece from Hamilton.

“There will be a couple of talks about the value of democracy,” Kehoe said. “Then there will be a ‘felling of the king’ where we read off the cuts that the current administration is putting into place and how they affect Sitkans, or may affect Sitkans,” Kehoe said.

“At the end of that, the king puppet topples," Kehoe said. "We really want that to be a showing of the power of peoples’ voices."

“At the net shed we will have information about ways to speak out in a positive manner, ways to reach your representatives, ways to support the judiciary in maintaining an independent judiciary,” and information from the RESULTS non-profit focused on global issues such as hunger, education and women’s rights," Kehoe said.