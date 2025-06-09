‘No Kings’ Event Slated for June 14

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

All are invited to join fellow Sitkans for Peace and Democracy on June 14 for ‘‘No Kings, No Political Clowns.’’

The group will gather at noon at the roundabout, then march to the Crescent Harbor shelter, ‘‘where we will hear a few brief speeches and have an opportunity to learn about resources for promoting democracy,’’ organizers said in a news release.

The group asks individuals to make their voices heard by contacting representatives in Washington, D.C., about cuts that are potentially affecting all citizens.