Noah Brown carted off field at Commanders minicamp. Jeremy Reaves gets extended, AP source says

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 5:19 pm

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown was carted off the field after getting injured during minicamp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what happened to cause the injury or its extent. Reporters in attendance reported Brown walked off slowly after making a catch, threw his helmet in frustration when he reached the sideline and was carted up the hill to the practice facility.

Brown, who caught Jayden Daniels’ desperation pass against Chicago for one of the Commanders' signature moments last season, missed the final four games of last season and their playoff run to the NFC championship game with a kidney injury. He re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Washington also took care of some longer-term business Wednesday, signing safety and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves to a one-year extension through the 2026 NFL season, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the deal.

“Grateful for the journey, the fans, this team and organization,” Reaves posted on social media. “Much more in store!”

Reaves, now 28, was an All-Pro selection on special teams in 2022. He missed the majority of 2023 after getting sidelined by a torn ACL five games into that season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl