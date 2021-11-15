November 15, 2021, Police Blotter

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls as of 8 a.m. today.
November 12
At 2 a.m. a bear was reported getting into trash on Lance Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.
At 4:20 a.m. a miscommunication arose between Alaska Airline and a passenger possessing marijuana. An officer explained details of the process and the passenger proceeded.
At 10:12 a.m. a bear was reported at 619 Monastery. It was gone when officers arrived.
At 1:54 p.m. a window was reported open and a latch broke, at a building on Seward Street. Police are investigating.
A domestic problem was reported on Burkhart Drive. Police found no evidence of criminal behavior.
November 13
An assault was reported at 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of HPR.
At 10:10 a.m. a restroom was reported flooded at the airport. Public works was notified. Also reported there was that an American flag was flying upside down. It was put right side up.
A woman reported ID theft. She was advised of options.
At 4:14 p.m. a woman was reported yelling in the 300 block of Lincoln Street. Officers issued a verbal warning of disorderly conduct.
November 14
An intoxicated man in the 200 block of Marine Street was given a disorderly conduct warning.
Sitka Police
Sean Barclay, 37 was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Tim Erickson, 21, was arrested Sunday on a felony warrant stemming from charges of burglary, three counts of theft in the second degree and criminal mischief.
Sabrina Jeter, 19, was arrested Sunday on a charge of hindering prosecuting arrest.
Emergency Calls
Sitka Fire Department received four ambulance calls Friday, two Saturday, and one Sunday.