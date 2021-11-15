Welcome to our new website!
November 15, 2021, Police Blotter

 Sitka Police Department logged the following calls as of 8 a.m. today.

November 12

At 2 a.m. a bear was reported getting into trash on Lance Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

At 4:20 a.m. a miscommunication arose between Alaska Airline and a passenger possessing marijuana. An officer explained details of the process and the passenger proceeded.

At 10:12 a.m. a bear was reported at 619 Monastery. It was gone when officers arrived.

At 1:54 p.m. a window was reported open and a latch broke, at a building on Seward Street. Police are investigating.

A domestic problem was reported on Burkhart Drive. Police found no evidence of criminal behavior.

November 13

An assault was reported at 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of HPR.

At 10:10 a.m. a restroom was reported flooded at the airport. Public works was notified. Also reported there was that an American flag was flying upside down. It was put right side up.

A woman reported ID theft. She was advised of options.

At 4:14 p.m. a woman was reported yelling in the 300 block of Lincoln Street. Officers  issued a verbal warning of disorderly conduct.

November 14

An intoxicated man in the 200 block of Marine Street was given a disorderly conduct warning.

 

Sitka Police

Sean Barclay, 37 was charged Friday with driving under the influence.

Tim Erickson, 21, was arrested Sunday on a felony warrant stemming from charges of burglary, three counts of theft in the second degree and criminal mischief.

Sabrina Jeter, 19, was arrested Sunday on a charge of hindering prosecuting arrest.

 

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received four ambulance calls Friday, two Saturday, and one Sunday.

 

