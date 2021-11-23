November 23, 2021, Police Blotter

Posted Tuesday, November 23, 2021 7:00 pm

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls as of 8 a.m. today.

November 22

At 8:25 a.m. a vehicle was found parked off the road and partially on private property in the 3200 block of HPR. The owner was contacted and agreed to park elsewhere.

At 11 a.m. miscommunication over a trash can was reported on Pherson Street.

At 11 a.m. a wallet found at Seward Street and Kaagwaantaan was turned in. Police contacted the owner, who picked it up.

At 2:37 p.m. three deer carcasses were reported by the road in the 4600 block of SMC. Fish and Game and Alaska wildlife troopers were notified.

A caller said he’d left his four-wheeler overnight at Starrigavan boat launch and thieves had stripped it.

At 9 p.m. a bear was reported to have knocked over a trash can on Barlow Street. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

At 9:05 p.m. a bear was reported to have knocked over a trash can on Alice Loop Road. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

At 11:38 p.m. one vehicle was reported to have backed into another at the airport terminal. Damage was minor.

November 23

At 3:34 a.m. a bear nuisance citation was issued to a resident on Naomi Kanosh Lane.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received three ambulance calls Monday and one early today.