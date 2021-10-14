October 14, 2021, Police Blotter

Posted Thursday, October 14, 2021 10:58 pm

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls as of 8 a.m. today.

October 13

At 12:02 a.m. a 12-year-old who wasn’t wearing a helmet was reported riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Burkhart Drive and Lance Street. Police said when officers arrived, with their car lights on, the juvenile dropped the motorcycle and ran. Officers contacted parents, and will forward charges.

At 2:17 a.m. a bear was reported raiding a trash can in the 1500 block of Edgecumbe Drive.

At 6:26 a.m. a caller said the wind had blown open her front door, and she had a broken leg and couldn’t get to the door to shut it. Officers responded and closed the door.

At 9:55 a.m. a homeless man spoke to police at the station.

At 12:06 p.m. a driver complained a vehicle parked at the corner of Seward and Lake streets was blocking the view of traffic.

At 1:13 p.m. a bear was reported in the 5200 block of HPR. A trooper stood by to make sure people in the area didn’t get too close.

At 2:58 p.m. a domestic problem was reported the 2700 block of HPR. Officers found it was a family argument and nothing criminal had occurred.

At 4:37 p.m. a driver reported a dead cat in the road at HPR and shortly afterward another caller reported seeing an injured otter. Officers found neither animal in the area.

At 5:11 p.m. fireworks were reported in the 800 block of Lincoln Street.

At 7:13 p.m. a caller said her purse was stolen while she was in the restroom at a bar. She was to have flown out of Sitka today.

At 8:07 p.m. a man was reported to have drugs and alcohol and trying to meet a juvenile. Officers found no drugs or alcohol in his possession.

At 10:48 p.m. two bears were reported inside a Toyota Tacoma parked at Silver Bay Seafoods. (See story, page 1.) At 11:57 p.m. an incident of drunkenness was reported in the 1200 block of SMC.

October 14

At 12:26 a.m. a vehicle was reported left running at Blatchley Middle School. Officers found the vehicle belonged to janitors.

At 3:32 a.m. a man was reported to have thrown a rock at a woman walking near McDonald’s, injuring her shoulder. At 3:32 a.m. he was reported to have thrown rocks at his own home.

At 4:10 a.m. a man said he’d been punched at a bar. He declined to press charges or get medical treatment.

At 5:08 a.m. a bear was reported getting into trash on Cascade Street.

At 5:21 a.m. trash was reported scattered in the 1100 block of Edgecumbe Drive.

At 5:55 a.m. a bear and her two cubs were reported in the big bin at the transfer station on Jarvis Street. (See story, page 1.)

Sitka Police

Christi Greinier, 26, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received two ambulance calls Wednesday and another two this morning.

At 7:45 a.m. today a smoke alarm went off at 404 Lake Street where an item on a stove had set off the alarm but caused no fire.