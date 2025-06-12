Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hildebrandt leads new Real American Freestyle wrestling signees

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:21 am

Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hildebrandt headlines a group of four women who have signed with Real American Freestyle wrestling.

Hildebrandt became the fourth American woman to win a gold medal in Olympic wrestling when she defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba in the 50-kilogram final last year in Paris.

Other signees the new company announced Thursday are Olympic silver medalist Lucía “Jami” Yepez Guzman, Audrey Jimenez and Zeltin Hernandez Guerra. They join Kennedy Blades, a silver medalist for the United States at the Paris Olympics, as the anchors of the women’s division.

“Real American Freestyle was created to trailblaze, and these incredible women joining our roster are a critical part of that,” RAF commissioner Hulk Hogan said in a statement.

Yepez Guzman, who is from Ecuador, was a silver medalist at the Paris Olympics. She also won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games, the 2021 Junior Pan American Games and the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships.

Jimenez, 19, was a U.S. Olympic Trials runner-up. She was the first female to win an Arizona state championship in the boys division. She won the 2025 Senior Pan American Championships at 50 kilograms last month, with a win over Guzman Lopez in the semifinals.

Hernandez Guerra is a Mexican who won gold at the U23 Pan American Championships last year.

Real American Freestyle events will feature matches at eight men’s and four women’s weight classes. The first is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Cleveland, with other sites to be named in the coming months.

