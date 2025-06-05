On the Move

Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Sitka Public Works and Electric Department workers install two mobile restrooms in the middle of Maksoutoff Street today. The section of road that links Harbor Drive to downtown will be closed today through the end of September. One of the restroom units is ADA-accessible. Vehicle access from the Wells Fargo parking lot to Maksoutoff Street will remain open. (Sentinel Photo by James Poulson)