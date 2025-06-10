Open House for Pastor June 22

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

A celebration of the ministry of Pastor Bennie Grace (JoJo), her husband Jerome and children Julia and Jebow will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the United Methodist Church of Sitka, 303 Kimsham Street.

The family arrived in Sitka eight years ago and Pastor JoJo has been immersed not only in the Methodist Church congregation but in Sitka schools, the Pioneers Home, Homeless Coalition, the Filipino community and people in need.

She has accepted a call from the First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles, Washington, and will begin her service there on July 1.