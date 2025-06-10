Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Open House for Pastor June 22

Posted

A celebration of the ministry of Pastor Bennie Grace (JoJo), her husband Jerome and children Julia and Jebow will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at the United Methodist Church of Sitka, 303 Kimsham Street.

The family arrived in Sitka eight years ago and Pastor JoJo has been immersed not only in the Methodist Church congregation but in Sitka schools, the Pioneers Home, Homeless Coalition, the Filipino community and people in need.

She has accepted a call from the First United Methodist Church in Port Angeles, Washington, and will begin her service there on July 1.

Other items that may interest you

Sheldon Jackson Museum To Showcase Native Artist

4-H pH Project Teaches Kids How to Test Ocean

Work on Nelson Logging Road

Kruzof Island Adventure Set

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions