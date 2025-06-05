Ordinance Sets Rules For Smoking Parlors

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:28 pm

Besides taking on a few controversial issues, the Assembly handled some more straightforward items at last Thurday's meeting, including appointments, VHF radio purchases, and approval of on-site marijuana consumption facilities as conditional uses in Sitka.

Ordinances were passed by unananimous vote on most agenda items, with the exception of the final approval of the marijuana ordinance, which passed 5-1.

Marijuana Ordinance

The on-site consumption ordinance would allow marijuana retailers to seek an endorsement from the state and apply for a local conditional use permit for on-site consumption of marijuana at approved retail facilities.

The ordinance defines an on-site consumption facility, identifies the zoning districts the establishments can operate, and describes the process for obtaining a conditional use permit.

The vote was 5-1 with JJ Carlson, Kevin Mosher, Scott Saline, Thor Christianson and Mayor Steven Eisenbeisz in favor and Tim Pike against. Chris Ystad was absent.

With the passage of the ordinance, retailers may apply for an endorsement from the state for on-site consumption, and seek a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission in the central business district, commercial zones, the waterfront district, industrial zone, islands, and the Gary Paxton Industrial Park.

The ordinance defines an on-site marijuana consumption facility as a place to sell marijuana and marijuana products for consumption at the time of the purchase and only in a defined area, either indoors or outdoors. Bringing in marijuana from outside to consume at the site is not allowed.

In other business, at the Thursday meeting the Assembly:

- reappointed Wendy Alderson to the Planning Commission.

- approved a liquor license renewal for Ernie’s Bar.

- accepted an $80,096 grant from the state division of Homeland Security to pay for disaster response training, and mobile phones and radios for the fire and police departments.

- authorized the sale of two pieces of city equipment to the highest bidders: a 1992 CAT 140 grader from the streets department, which received a $36,000 bid; and a 2006 MorBark 1000 tub grinder, from the solid waste department, which received a $51,000 bid. Funds generated will go to the general fund for the grader sale and the solid waste fund for the tub grinder.