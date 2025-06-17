Kids Flock to Popular Parks and Rec Camps

Attention subsribers
Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Sitka Parks and Recreation summer programs were off to a strong start in their first week, with a variety programs serving Sitkans from toddler ages to seniors, and a summer camp where demand is currently exceeding supply.