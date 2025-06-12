Welcome to our new website!
Photos of drag queens preparing to attend 'Les Miserables' at Kennedy Center, despite Trump

By JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mari Con Carne put on their make-up, wig and gown before attending “Les Miserables” at the Kennedy Center. Along with other Washington-based drag queens Tara Hoot, Ricky Rosé and Vagenesis, they attended the show despite complaints by President Donald Trump that the Kennedy Center had hosted too many drag shows in the past.

Trump, who also attended the performance, has replaced the Kennedy Center’s president and board with loyalists, had himself named chairman and pledged to overhaul programming he calls “woke” and too focused on leftist ideology.

