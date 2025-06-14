Photos of Marines in Los Angeles as communities across the country prepare for demonstrations

Posted Saturday, June 14, 2025 12:08 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marines have moved into Los Angeles to guard a federal building after a week of protests against immigration raids, while communities across the country are preparing for demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s polices this weekend.

The Marines wearing combat gear and carrying rifles are taking over some posts from National Guard members who were deployed to the city after the protests erupted last week. Those protests sparked dozens more over several days around the country, with some leading to clashes with police and hundreds of arrests.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called the troop deployment a “serious breach of state sovereignty” and a power grab by Trump, and he has gone to court to stop it. The president has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.