Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Photos of missiles over Israel in a retaliatory attack by Iran
Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Posted
By The Associated Press
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fire to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv as others explode and traces fly over Jerusalem during a missile attack by Iran in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.