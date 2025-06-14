Welcome to our new website!
Photos of missiles over Israel in a retaliatory attack by Iran

Posted
By The Associated Press

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fire to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv as others explode and traces fly over Jerusalem during a missile attack by Iran in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders.

