Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Photos of preparations for Trump's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army
Military tanks and other military vehicles are transported via railroad to Washington, D.C. for an upcoming parade for the Army's 250th anniversary, Monday, June 2, 2025, at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted
By The Associated Press
Troops get military assets into place and security fencing goes up around the National Mall where a large image of President Donald Trump drapes a federal building in preparation for Saturday's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.
This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.