Photos of preparations for Trump's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army

Posted
By The Associated Press

Troops get military assets into place and security fencing goes up around the National Mall where a large image of President Donald Trump drapes a federal building in preparation for Saturday's military parade marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

