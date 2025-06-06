Pioneer Bar To Host Show By Artist Lawrie

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

‘‘This Thing We Call the Ocean,’’ a new art show by Sitka artist and retired Alaskan salmon troller Stephen Lawrie, curated by Maite Lorente, will debut 3 p.m. .June 21 at the Pioneer Bar.

Hosted by Chris Heim and the Pioneer Bar crew, and sponsored by Roger and Mary Hames and the Sitka Conservation Society, the show is the first of its kind in the iconic bar’s long history.

Through a collection of paintings, Lawrie honors the vital role of a healthy ocean and commercial fishing in Sitka’s culture and economy, a news release from organizers said.

The exhibit will be up through July 6.