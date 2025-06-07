Pirates' Andrew Heaney leaves start with an apparent injury in seventh inning against the Phillies

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 5:46 pm

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney left his start Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning with an apparent injury.

Heaney threw a wild pitch that went to the backstop, and an athletic trainer immediately visited the mound. Heaney threw three warmup pitches and then walked to the dugout.

Isaac Mattson relieved with the game tied at 1, a runner on third base and none out. The rookie retired the next three batters to strand the runner.

Heaney allowed a run on Kyle Schwarber's homer in the first inning and four hits in six-plus innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Heaney entered the game with a 3-4 record and a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts.

___

