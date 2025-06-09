Welcome to our new website!
Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

The two people were found Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident.” Investigators believe they have identified the suspect and are working to find and apprehend that person, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims had been feuding on social media, police said.

