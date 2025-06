Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 9:24 am

LAS VEGAS (AP) β€” Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

The two people were found Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as β€œan isolated incident.” Investigators believe they have identified the suspect and are working to find and apprehend that person, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims had been feuding on social media, police said.