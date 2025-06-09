Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

Police Blotter

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls over the weekend.

June 6

The animal control officer reported a dog off-leash had attacked a dog on a leash at the Indian River trail head.

At 10:08 p.m. a vehicle was reported being driven erratically on Andrews Street. Police were unable to find a vehicle matching the description.

At 11:58 p.m. two men and a woman were reported yelling at the skate park. They were clearing the area when an officer arrived, and were told the park closes at 10 p.m.

June 7

At 12:46 a.m. a bear was reported on Sirstad Street. An officer chased it into the woods.

A caller said a man who was walking his dog had gone into a yard on Pherson Street at 2:34 a.m.

At 2:40 a.m. a caller reported seeing a bear with trash in its mouth running up Lance Drive.

A resident in the 100 block of Wolff Drive said the tires on his vehicle had been slashed.

Callers reported hearing fireworks in the Verstovia Avenue area around 8:30 p.m.

June 8

At 12:51 a.m. caller in the 700 block of SMC complained of noise, but all was quiet when an officer checked the area.

At 8:04 p.m. a caller asked for a check on the welfare of a man in an altered state in the 400 block of Lincoln Street. He was gone when police arrived.

A man said he'd left his residence in the 1300 block of HPR and when he returned a short time later he found hand tools that he'd left in his entryway were missing. Police opened a case and have a suspect.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received six calls ambulance calls Friday, 10 on Saturday, and three on Sunday, along with a call to check on a fire that had been extinguished in Eliason Harbor.

Sitka Police

Amivael Andino, 31, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and reckless driving after he was alleged to have sped well over the limit in the downtown area, including Katlian Street.

A 17-year-old girl was charged Sunday with assault in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard Air Station Sitka Sunday evening medevacked a 46-year-old Skagway woman with medical issues to Juneau. The crew dropped off the patient, spent the night in Juneau and was headed back to Sitka this morning.