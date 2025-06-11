Police Blotter, June 11, 2025

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. today.

June 10

At 8:46 a.m. two men were reported sleeping in the library lobby. An officer spoke with them and gave them options.

At 8:49 a.m. a car-towing company found further damage that an SUV caused when it crashed Sunday in the 1500 block of SMC.

A downtown business said a woman was threatening employees. Police talked with those involved and told the business to call if the woman returned.

A man who had asked police to check on his girlfriend, who had left following an argument, learned that she was being cared for.

Two dogs were reported running at large on DeGroff Street.

A man reported a driver had passed in a no-passing zone near Crescent Harbor. The accused driver said she was in a passing zone.

At 6:07 p.m. a vehicle was reported improperly parked at American Street and Seward. Police contacted the registered owner, who moved it.

June 11

At 1:23 a.m. a tailgate was reported open on a vehicle parked at Thomsen Harbor. Officers secured the tailgate.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received five ambulance calls Tuesday.