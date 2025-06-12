Police Blotter, June 12, 2025

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today.

June 11

A caller complained of a dispute with a neighbor who trespasses on the caller's property. An officer spoke with those involved and presented options.

Police advised a man who had left some belongings in an abandoned vehicle that the vehicle was going to be crushed and he needed to retrieve his items.

A man was trespassed from Sitka Tribe of Alaska property and buses.

Dogs were reported running at large on Scarlett Way. The animal control officer issued warnings to the owner.

At 3 p.m. a dog was reported to have bitten another dog, at the Kimsham ball fields. The animal control officer was contacted.

A caller said money he'd left in the glove box of his unlocked vehicle had been stolen, at Eliason Harbor.

A report of sexual abuse of a minor is under investigation.

A caller reported losing a wallet at Centennial Hall.

A smart watch was found at the Ken Brown Apartments.

At 9:50 p.m.fireworks were reported heard on Wolff Drive.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received eight ambulance calls Wednesday.

Sitka Police

Caitlyn A. Thompson, 28, was served Wednesday with a $50 warrant for failure to appear in court on a Feb. 12 charge of assault in the fourth degree.