Police Blotter, June 13, 2025

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today.

June 12

A welfare check was made on people sleeping under the bridge. Officers found they were okay,

At 7 p.m. a man was reported yelling at people at the playground in the 1800 block of Lincoln Street. Officers talked to the man, who's from out of town, and gave him a ride to another location.

At 7:23 p.m. an altercation between two men was reported at ANB Harbor. It was found to be mutual combat, with one of the men pushed into the water to cool off. No charges were filed and police are continuing an investigation.

At 9:52 p.m. a bear was reported to be wading to Magic Island at Halibut Point Recreation Area.

Death Reported

Tiffany R. Warringer, 39, of Sitka, was found dead in her vehicle at Sealing Cove at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Police said foul play is not suspected, and the body was given to family.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received two ambulance calls Thursday.

In Court

Kory Ron Hansen, 35, on a March 29 charge of driving under the influence was sentenced June 11 to 140 days with 120 days suspended, and fined $4,000 with $1,000 suspended. His driver's license was revoked for one year, and after regaining driving privileges he is to use an ignition interlock device for one year. He will be on probation for one year.

Michael Hyokeun Kang, 41, on a Jan. 11 charge of driving under the influence was sentenced June 11 to 60 days with 57 days suspended, and fined $2,000 with $500 suspended. His driver's license was revoked for 90 days, and after regaining driving privileges he is to use an ignition interlock device for six months. He will be on probation for one year.

Cory L. Coffman, 57, on a March 8 charge of driving under the influence was sentenced June 11 to 90 days with 87 days suspended, and fined $2,000 with $500 suspended. His drivers license was revoked for 90 days and after regaining driving privileges he is to use a ignition interlock device for six months. He was placed on probation for one year.

Peter Holst, 19, on a charge of using a sport-caught fish as bait on May 11 was fined $500 with $200 suspended, and placed on probation until June 10, 2026.

Patrick C. Davis, 63, on a March 18 charge of violating fish ticket requirements, commercial shrimp vessels, was fined $2,000 with $1,000 suspended. He was placed on probation until June 10, 2026.