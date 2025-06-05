Police Blotter June 5, 2025

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:28 pm

Sitka Police Department received the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today.

June 4

At 11:08 a.m. a 911 caller reported being locked out of a car. Police provided information on contacting a locksmith.

The animal control officer issued a warning to the owners of a barking dog on Edgecumbe Drive.

At 12:35 p.m. a driver illegally parked on Edgecumbe Drive where a Public Works crew was painting traffic lines was told to move the vehicle.

A civil dispute was reported between an ex-employee and an employer over housing.

At 2 p.m. a caller in the 1700 block of SMC said a golden retriever had wandered onto the property. The animal control officer was notified.

At 3:18 p.m. a driver was reported speeding on Katlian. Police talked to the driver.

At 5:04 p.m. a caller said he'd seen a driver hit a deer on SMC then apparently try to cut its throat. Police found no evidence of such an occurrence.

At 7:41 p.m. a caller said a man had exposed himself outside a trailer on HPR, where children were present. No one answered the door to the trailer when police knocked.

At 8:12 p.m. two drivers were reported speeding on Back Beach. Police found people having a bonfire, and none admitted to speeding.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received two ambulance calls Wednesday.