Police Blotter June 5, 2025

Sitka Police Department received the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today.
June 4
At 11:08 a.m. a 911 caller reported being locked out of a car. Police provided information on contacting a locksmith.
The animal control officer issued a warning to the owners of a barking dog on Edgecumbe Drive.
At 12:35 p.m. a driver illegally parked on Edgecumbe Drive where a Public Works crew was painting traffic lines was told to move the vehicle.
A civil dispute was reported between an ex-employee and an employer over housing.
At 2 p.m. a caller in the 1700 block of SMC said a golden retriever had wandered onto the property. The animal control officer was notified.
At 3:18 p.m. a driver was reported speeding on Katlian. Police talked to the driver.
At 5:04 p.m. a caller said he'd seen a driver hit a deer on SMC then apparently try to cut its throat. Police found no evidence of such an occurrence.
At 7:41 p.m. a caller said a man had exposed himself outside a trailer on HPR, where children were present. No one answered the door to the trailer when police knocked.
At 8:12 p.m. two drivers were reported speeding on Back Beach. Police found people having a bonfire, and none admitted to speeding.
Emergency Calls
Sitka Fire Department received two ambulance calls Wednesday.