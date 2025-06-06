Police Blotter June 6, 2025

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Sitka Police Department received the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today.

June 5

A caller reported cleaning supplies and a flag on a pole had been stolen at Crescent Harbor. Police opened a case on the theft.

A driver who had taken up two parking spaces at the Castle Hill parking lot was cited.

A driver reported being tailgated by a taxi on SMC near Whale Park.

At 4:39 p.m. a caller asked to have documented an incident involving a barking dog on a leash being threatened by a passerby, on Hollywood Way.

A protective order was signed and served.

A Ford Mustang was reported speeding on Lincoln Street at 9:34 p.m. Police were unable to locate it.

A vehicle left parked at Crescent Harbor for a long time was tagged for impoundment.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received four ambulance calls Thursday.