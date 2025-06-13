Welcome to our new website!
Portland Sea Dogs steal 11 bases in 6-1 win over Somerset

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — The Portland Sea Dogs stole a whopping 11 bases in a 6-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night.

The 11 steals was a franchise record for the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, surpassing the nine stolen bases the team had against the Patriots on May 13, 2023. Current major leaguer Ceddanne Rafaela had a franchise-high of six in that game.

Seven different players had at least one stolen base on Thursday night. Zach Ehrhard, Karson Simas, Caden Rose and Allan Castro had two each while Ronald Rosario, Tyler Miller and Marvin Alcantara had one apiece.

Hayden Mullins (1-1) tossed five shutout innings for his first Double-A win.

