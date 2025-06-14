Preston Judd's shorthanded goal in stoppage time rallies Earthquakes to 1-1 draw with Timbers

Posted Saturday, June 14, 2025 1:20 am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Preston Judd scored a shorthanded goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Friday night.

Judd subbed into the match for Beau Leroux in the 75th minute and scored for the second time this season and the sixth of his career when Portland goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto stopped but couldn't wrap up a shot by Ousseni Bouda. Judd was there to tap the deflection in for the equalizer.

San Jose (6-7-5) earned a point despite being forced to play a man down from the 52nd minute on after midfielder Ian Harkes was tagged with a second yellow card.

Portland (8-4-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 71st minute on a goal by defender Juan Mosquera. It was his first goal this season and his fourth in his 80th career appearance — all with the Timbers. Felipe Mora notched his third assist of the campaign.

James Pantemis finished with six saves in goal for the Timbers.

Daniel De Sousa Britto saved four shots for the Earthquakes.

Portland is 14-0-5 all time at home against San Jose.

The Earthquakes beat the visiting Timbers 1-0 in May.

The Earthquakes travel to play FC Dallas on June 25. The Timbers return to league play on June 28 at Toronto FC.

___

