Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke signs a 4-year contract extension with the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl punter Logan Cooke has signed a four-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooke, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024, was entering the final year of his second deal with the team. It had been unclear how Jacksonville's new regime would handle Cooke's contract situation.

Jacksonville, which drafted Cooke in the seventh round in 2018, announced the extension Monday.

Cooke established career highs with a gross putting average of 49.4 yards and a net punting average of 44.8 yards last season.

He has a net punting average of 43.5 yards, the highest career mark in the NFL since the statistic began being tracked in 1976. His career gross punting average of 47.4 yards is the highest in franchise history and the sixth best in the NFL since 1939.

Cooke also has placed 41.8% of his punts inside the 20-yard line, the highest mark by any punter in team history.

