QUILT SHOW MONEY

Ocean Wave Quilters guild President Megan Pas-ternak presents a $300 check to Roger Schmidt of Alaska Arts Southeast. Funds came from a donation jar set out during the guild’s 42nd annual quilt show held at Fraser Hall in May. (Photo provided to the Sentinel.)