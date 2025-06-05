Rangers in Alaska recover the body of a man who died from a fall on North America's tallest peak

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 9:12 pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Mountaineering rangers in Alaska recovered the body of a Seattle man who died after falling 3,000 feet (about 900 meters) from a climbing route on Mount McKinley.

Alex Chui's body was transferred to the state medical examiner Wednesday, the Denali National Park and Preserve said in a statement.

Two other members of the 41-year-old's expedition on the West Buttress route to Peters Glacier reported Monday that Chui fell at a spot called Squirrel Point. They lowered over the edge as far as possible but were unable to see or hear Chui. He was not roped.

Ground and air search crews were unable to reach the site until early Wednesday.

An unroped French mountaineer fell to his death near the same location in 2010. His body was never recovered.

The busiest time for climbing Mount McKinley is May and June. There are currently 500 climbers on the peak, North America’s tallest.