Real Madrid to sign teenager Mastantuono from River Plate after Club World Cup

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 11:26 am

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid struck a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono for the next six seasons, the Spanish club said Friday, in what will be a record transfer for Argentine soccer.

Madrid said that the 17-year-old Mastantuono will join in August, meaning he will play for River at the Club World Cup. Madrid is also set to play the tournament in the United States.

Mastantuono is Madrid’s third signing of the off-season after adding defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

Mastantuono, who was a promising tennis player before he committed to soccer, became Argentina's youngest debutant when he came off the bench last week in the national team’s 1-0 victory over Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

He scored four goals and provided two assists for River in the first part of the Argentinian league this season, including a goal from a free kick to help beat fierce rival Boca Juniors.

River said that Madrid triggered Mastantuono's buyout clause of 63 million euros ($72 million), making it the most expensive transfer in the history of Argentine soccer. River will earn 45 million euros, with the rest going to taxes and fees.

Madrid is trying to reload under new coach Xabi Alonso after losing their Spanish and Champions League titles last season.

That includes moving on without midfield great Luka Modric, who will leave Madrid after the Club World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer