Register now: Localize It federal changes workshop series (next event is Monday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET)

With sweeping federal changes underway, AP has launched a new series to help you stay ahead. Localize It workshops offer practical support to AP customers covering the evolving impact of national policy on local communities. The next session is Monday, June 9, and will focus on the diversity, equity and inclusion.

Other topics will include environmental regulations, tariffs and immigration. Workshop content is tailored for our U.S. members.

Here’s what to expect from the series:

— Help interpreting and navigating data

— Ideas for local storylines

— Source recommendations

— Help tracking lawsuits over federal actions

— Guest experts (for some sessions) with on-the-record comment

— Q&A with AP reporters and editors

COMING MONDAY

LOCALIZE IT: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders aimed at upending diversity, equity and inclusion policies in both the federal government and private sector within 48 hours of starting his second term.

The orders that carry the weight of law set off a scramble among many corporations, universities, law firms and major philanthropies to decide whether to amend or altogether abandon their own DEI policies to avoid losing federal funding.

Some institutions acted soon after the orders were signed, while others have responded at the administration’s demand. Several lawsuits allege Trump’s orders are too vague about what constitutes DEI.

This workshop will address the latest effects of these executive orders on diversity programs at schools and businesses, along with the administration’s overall effort to end DEI programs and purge related content across the U.S. government. We will offer local story angles, data resources, source recommendations and tips for tracking DEI litigation and the loss of federal funding.

WHEN:

— Monday, June 9, at 2 p.m. ET. Register for the workshop here.

WHO:

— Dr. Jonathan Cox, VP of the Center for Policy Analysis and Research at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

— Aaron Morrison, AP news editor, race and ethnicity

— Alexandra Olson, AP business writer

UPCOMING

LOCALIZE IT: EPA Rollbacks

Monday, June 23, at 2 p.m. ET. Register for the workshop here.

President Donald Trump has sought fewer environmental rules and more oil and gas development. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has made efforts to carry out that agenda by announcing planned massive regulatory rollbacks. The EPA plans to loosen regulations for greenhouse gas emissions, cleanup standards for coal plant waste and car emission limits, among many other clean air and water rules. This workshop will address the impact of some of these rollbacks on cities and states across the U.S. We’ll offer local story angles and share tips for finding and navigating locally relevant data.

Speakers will include:

— Matthew Daly, AP climate, environment and energy reporter

— Seth Borenstein, AP science writer

— Mary Katherine Wildeman, AP data journalist

We will be sending the invites for each upcoming session a week in advance.

You may share these invitations with anyone in your newsroom who would like to attend. If your schedule prevents you from attending, we still encourage you to register, as we will share a recording link with everyone who registers.

Questions can be directed to the Local News Success team, at localizeit@ap.org.