Reports: Ex-Montpellier defender Congré rushed to hospital with stab wound near heart

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Former Montpellier player Daniel Congré was found unconscious with a serious stab wound at his home in southern France and hospitalized, local media reported on Tuesday.

Congré, who works as sports coordinator at Ligue 1 club Lyon, was found with a wound near his heart at his home in the town of Pérols, close to Montpellier, according to L'Equipe sports daily and regional newspaper Midi Libre.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Midi Libre reported Congré's wife called emergency services after the former defender injured himself on Monday evening. It was not clear whether the injury was an accident.

Congré was rushed to the university hospital of Montpellier. Midi Libre, quoting an unnamed source, said his condition has stabilized.

Congré played for nine seasons for Montpellier, playing 325 matches.

