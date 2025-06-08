Ronny Mauricio's long homer powers Mets past Rockies 8-1

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 12:44 am

DENVER (AP) — Ronny Maurico hit his first homer of the season, a 456-foot shot into the second deck, Francisco Lindor had three hits and two stolen bases, and the New York Mets rolled past the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Saturday night.

Jeff McNeil and Jared Young also homered and Brandon Nimmo and Luis Torrens each drove in two runs in a matchup of teams with the National League's best and worst records. New York, which is a season-high 17 games over .500 at 41-24, improved to 5-0 against Colorado this season.

Clay Holmes (7-3) gave up nine hits in six innings, but just one earned run. He had six strikeouts and no walks.

The loss dropped Colorado to 12-52, matching the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst 64-game start to an MLB season since 1901.

Ryan McMahon hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for Colorado's lone run. It snapped a 22-game homer drought for McMahon, who has 131 with the Rockies to pass Matt Holliday for 11th on the franchise's career list.

Germán Márquez (2-8) allowed eight hits and four earned runs in five innings for Colorado, which has scored just 10 runs in its five losses to New York this season.

Maurico gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the third with his homer, the longest hit by New York this season.

Key moment

Young’s homer broke a 1-1 tie and kickstarted a two-run fifth for the Mets, who led the rest of the way.

Key stat

The Rockies’ measly offensive output wasn’t due to a lack of opportunities. Colorado went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Rookie RHP Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.26 ERA) will take the mound for Colorado against RHP Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.77) and the Mets on Sunday.

—

