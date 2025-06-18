Attention subsribers
Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Royals' All-Star reprise in Texas includes homer from Witt against his hometown team
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Posted 6/18/25
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed an All-Star reprise in a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. Bobby Witt homered in his hometown team's ballpark for the first time in his first trip to Globe Life Field …