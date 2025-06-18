Attention subsribers
Royals' Ragans will be shut down for 4 weeks with a mild rotator cuff strain
Posted 6/18/25
Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans will be shut down for four weeks because of a mild rotator cuff strain. Manager Matt Quatraro says Ragans needs to rest. The 27-year-old Ragans, an All-Star …