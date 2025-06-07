Saturday's Transactions

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Bowlan to Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Richards from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Trent Thornton from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Casey Lawrence for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Craig Kimbrel for assignment. Recalled LHP Austin Cox from Gwinnett (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHPs Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Stratton for assignment. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Connor Gillispie from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 1B Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Optioned RHP Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Daniel Robert from Lehigh Valley. Selected the contract of 3B Otto Kemp from Lehigh Valley.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Sam Huff outright to Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Viljami Marjala to a two-year, entry-level contract.