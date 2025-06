Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:49 pm

The Sitka School District School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, at the District Office Boardroom.

The full meeting agenda can be found by following the link on the district’s website at www.sitkaschools.org. Those who wish to submit written public comment on an agenda item must submit it by 5 p.m. June 17 to the District Office at 300 Kostrometinoff Street, or email info@sitkaschools.org.