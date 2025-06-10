Welcome to our new website!
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson signs 4-year contract extension

By ANDREW DESTIN

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Dickson, 29, is heading into his eighth season with the Seahawks, and has been a standout special teams player since Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie, and ranks third in NFL history with a 48.2 yards-per-punt average.

Dickson is the Seahawks career leader in net average (42.9 yards) while trailing only Jon Ryan for punts downed inside the 20 with 212.

